Little Rock police investigating deadly Monday afternoon shooting on Pulaski Street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting they said took place Monday afternoon.

Authorities said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Pulaski Street at 4:15 p.m. When they arrived, officers said they found a man who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said the scene was then secured and the victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

#BREAKING At 4:15 p.m. LRPD responded to a shooting call in the 2400 block of Pulaski Street. Officers found a man shot and killed. LRPD says a homicide investigation is underway. @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/AvhUXih2AA — Caroline Derby (@CarolineWDerby) May 20, 2024

According to LRPD officials, homicide detectives were notified and an investigation is underway.

No suspect or victim information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

