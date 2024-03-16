Little Rock police investigating deadly overnight shooting on Lancaster Road

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to a call in the 7100 block of Lancaster Road around 2:19 a.m. When they arrived, officers said they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

LRPD officials said the victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities have not released any victim or suspect information at this time.

Police said detectives are investigating and more information will be released when available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

