Little Rock police investigating deadly Tuesday night shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that they said took place Tuesday night.

According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting at 19th Street and Battery Street just after 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived, the officers said they were told by Emergency Communications that a gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

No victim or suspect information has been released at this time. LRPD homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene and have started their investigation.

Department officials said the investigation is ongoing and that more information will be provided as it becomes available

