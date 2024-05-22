Little Rock police investigating deadly Tuesday night shooting on Colonel Glenn Road

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating after a Tuesday night shooting left one man dead.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department report that officers responded to a shooting call in the 6200 block of Colonel Glenn Road around 7:40 p.m. The address that officers responded to matches the listing for the Big Country Chateau apartment complex.

When they arrived at the scene, the officers said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where authorities said he died from his injuries.

Police secured the scene, and LRPD homicide detectives arrived to begin their investigation.

Little Rock Police Department officials ask anyone with information related to this shooting to contact the Major Crimes Division.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

