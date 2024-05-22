Little Rock police identify victim killed in Tuesday night shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have identified the man who died after being shot out the Big Country Chateau apartment complex Tuesday night.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said 32-year-old Akeem Broadway died at an area hospital from gunshot injuries.

Authorities said patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting around 7:40 p.m. and found Broadway suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personnel then arrived at the scene to take Broadway to the hospital where he later died.

Broadway’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab by the Pulaski County Coroner for autopsy.

Department officials said homicide detectives and the Crime Scene Search unit arrived at the shooting location to start their investigation, searching for surveillance video and talking with witnesses.

On Wednesday, Little Rock police released images of a suspect involved in the shooting. In the images, the suspect seems to be wearing a light-colored hoodie and dark pants.

Images provided by Little Rock Police Department

Authorities said the investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Little Rock Police Department officials ask anyone with information related to this shooting to contact the Major Crimes Division.

