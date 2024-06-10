Little Rock police say 2 teens injured in Friday triple-shooting near Fletcher Park

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say that three people, two of whom are teenagers, were injured in a Friday evening shooting near a park.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said officers were called to the area of 901 South Woodrow Street by Fletcher Park just after 6 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting.

Little Rock police investigating shooting on Woodrow Street, one person injured

As they were on their way to the park, the officers received word that there were multiple shooting victims at the scene. The officers said they found one person at the scene with gunshot wounds and were told two other victims who had been shot were taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators report that witnesses at the scene told police that three males, one of whom was described as heavyset, started shooting from the corner of South Woodrow and Mayland Avenue. Officers said a search of that area revealed shell casings.

Suspect still on the run after Arkansas store clerk killed in shooting

LRPD officials said dispatchers also got a call from another victim who had been driving near the park. When officers spoke with that driver, they found evidence that the driver’s car had been hit by gunfire in the front bumper, a front tire and in the rear driver’s side door.

Authorities said the investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.