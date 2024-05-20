Little Rock mother hopes for justice in son’s 2022 death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock family is still desperately hoping for answers two years after the death of their loved one.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 14000 block of Highway 300 in Roland around 6 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, in reference to a vehicle fire. When they arrived, officers said they found the body of 24-year-old Jeremiah Brown in the trunk of the car.

Brown’s mother LaTanya Brown said his autopsy showed he was shot multiple times. No arrests have been made in the investigation.

“It’s hurtful,” Brown said.

She said one of the things that hurts her most was that Brown had a daughter who was close to 8 months old at the time and is now 3 years old and growing up without her father.

“I just wish he was here to see her grow up,” Brown said. “For someone to take him away from her, that really bothers me.”

Brown said she wants more to be done in the case and is praying someone gives them crucial answers that could help solve the case.

“It’s all confidential, no one has to know who they are. I just wish someone would come forward because someone knows what happened to my son,” Brown said.

She said she needs justice not just for herself but for the entire family.

“I want justice for my grandbaby, I want justice for me and the rest of the family but her growing up without a father that really hurts me,” Brown said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 501-340-6963 where you can remain anonymous. The Pulaski County Crime Stoppers tip line can also be reached at 501-340-8477.

