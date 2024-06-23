Little opposition: Florida Democrats need to get off the sidelines | R. Bruce Anderson

We have a local personality here in my adopted hometown – a guy who seems to run for almost any, and every, office.

He used to be a Democrat, but now may be NPA or even GOP, but that’s beside the point: He ran because of a basic democratic principle: No one should be elected to office, he thought, without some kind of choice on the ballot.

I agree. Elections are about making choices, and without them, voters stay home (why bother?) and that can become a habit.

Sometimes, it’s legitimate. Howell Heflin, longtime senator from Alabama (1979-1997) is a case in point. Every time he came up for re-election, he built a gigantic campaign war-chest, levied his campaign troops, and ran a full-on campaign, even when no one opposed him. Once asked by a journalist why he bothered to hang the bunting and canvas the state when he had already won, he answered “Why do you think no one’s running against me?”

Legit. “I have no opponent because they’re scared off by my awesomeness.”

But for the past few years, Florida has become, electorally, a one-party state. Some GOP candidates are simply unbeatable: incumbency, flush funding and solid organization make opposition difficult. But it is not universal awesomeness.

It starts with a lack of opposition candidates, but that’s rooted in a pathetic acceptance of the status quo. There are gaping holes on the ballot: Democrats have gone AWOL. And the national party does not support the candidates they do have.

A one-party system harms both parties: clearly, the millions of Democrats lose basic representation, but it’s also bad for Republicans. Unopposed parties lose their policy edge pretty quickly – with no one to argue with but those who vaguely agree with them, they need not think very hard about what they’re passing into law.

It shows.

When I was doing dissertation research decades ago (when data had to be gathered by hand) I ran across some very weird numbers in the elections stuff in the South. Between 1966 and 1968, there was a sudden dramatic increase in Republican candidacy. From almost nothing, there were suddenly hundreds of Republicans on the ballot.

From the 1870s through the late 1960s, the former confederacy was solidly Democrat, down to the county dog-catcher level. For the most part, these were not the progressive, liberal democrats of today. Southern Democrats were the party of racial segregation, abetted by a “deal” worked out with the national party that the federal wing would stay out of state-level civil rights issues.

All that had changed in the early 1960’s. The brutal reactions in the South to the Civil Rights and Voting Rights Acts (and the Wallace rebellion that followed), had busted the deal. And the Republicans suddenly reversed their stratagem.

For years, they had been “strategic”: If they ran at all, they focused all their resources on districts where they knew they could win. In 1968, they made an abrupt about-face and the GOP qualified and ran candidates for nearly every office in the “solid South.” They had practically no money and no real candidates.

The anecdote (probably apocryphal) is that in many cases, local Republican organizations dragged in every seedy malcontent they could lay their hands on and ran them for the legislature. They lost in droves, but the fact is there are lots of predicates to winning: money, organization; passion for the issues. None of that matters if you do not have candidates.

Most political historians place the return of the GOP to relevance in the South sometime in the mid-1970s, or even later; but the start of the truly successful Republican party dates not from winning these offices, but in running for them – and showing the world that there was an alternative.

VO Key, that great theorist of Southern politics, told us years ago that one-party rule is the greatest threat to the idea of democracy. He was right. Maybe it’s time the Democrats quit being ruled from the “strategic” cubicles of the DNC and recruited a few whiners with nothing better to do?

R. Bruce Anderson is the Dr. Sarah D. and L. Kirk McKay, Jr. Endowed Chair in American History, Government, and Civics and Miller Distinguished Professor of Political Science at Florida Southern College. He is also a columnist for The Ledger and political consultant and on-air commentator for WLKF Radio in Lakeland.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Florida Democrats need to get off the sidelines | Anderson