'LITTLE MIRACLES:' Kingsley educator is regional 'Teacher of the Year'

Apr. 11—KINGSLEY — When asked about her favorite part of teaching, Molly Dunham cites the little miracles she sees in her third-grade classroom at Kingsley Elementary School.

"It's watching the light bulbs turn on, and having hard conversations with kids, and thinking analytically," Dunham said, adding a note about the school itself. "The culture of Kingsley Elementary is to set high expectations, so our students achieve more."

It's not just students who achieve. Michigan Department of Education announced the 2024-25 list of Regional Teachers of the Year and Dunham was on it for Region 2, which covers much of the northern territory of the Lower Peninsula.

"On a daily basis, Molly puts the needs of her students above all else," said Kingsley Area Schools Superintendent Josh Rothwell. "Her love of teaching and love of children can be observed, day in and day out, at Kingsley Elementary School."

The Michigan Department of Education organizes the Teacher of the Year program to "honor and elevate the voices of teachers," they said in a press release. Honorees are provided the opportunity to share their experiences and knowledge.

Regional Teachers of the Year are selected following a multi-part, competitive application process that begins with a nomination for the Michigan Teacher of the Year. Nominations come from community members, staff, and students from across the state.

State Superintendent Dr. Michael F. Rice, in an MDE press release, said award winners "play key roles" in their schools and communities.

Dunham, of Kingsley, has been teaching at Kingsley Elementary for 29 years. In Dunham's application essay to the Michigan Department of Education, she said she focuses on three things in her classroom; creating a comfortable atmosphere, using a variety of teaching techniques, and integrating subject matter to make cross-curricular connections.

She also currently serves as the district's new teacher mentor program director.

"Mrs. Dunham goes above and beyond both in and out of her classroom," said Kingsley Elementary Principal Kristin Goethals. "She not only supports the students, but the new staff development. We are so lucky to have her."

"Sometimes you don't know the impact that you have on the students, and often you won't ever know your impact," Dunham said, "But the key is to build good relationships."

Each of the 10 educators are also finalists for the 2024-25 Michigan Teacher of the Year.

The next step in the process for Dunham and the other finalists is to interview with a statewide education panel.

After the conclusion of those interviews, the 2024-25 Michigan Teacher of the Year is selected, and awarded a seat at the State Board of Education. The winner will have the opportunity to attend several national conferences to represent the experiences of Michigan's teachers and students.