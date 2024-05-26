‘Little local elections matter’: Non-partisan group of Idaho moms saves their school district from a far-right takeover

TechCrunch

To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch has been publishing a series of interviews focused on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Miriam Vogel is the CEO of EqualAI, a nonprofit created to reduce unconscious bias in AI and promote responsible AI governance. As a board member at the Responsible AI Institute and senior advisor to the Center for Democracy and Technology, Vogel's advised White House leadership on initiatives ranging from women, economic, regulatory and food safety policy to matters of criminal justice.