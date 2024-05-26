‘Little local elections matter’: Non-partisan group of Idaho moms saves their school district from a far-right takeover
Just two weeks before the start of the school year in 2022, the West Bonner School Board in Idaho voted to rescind its English Language Arts curriculum citing concerns over “liberal indoctrination, sexual grooming, and critical race theory” — leaving kids without a major curricular requirement. The decision sparked Bonner County residents Dana Douglas and Candy Turner into action. Together with other residents, they formed a group: West Bonner County School District: Recall, Replace, Rebui