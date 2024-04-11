Little landmark disappears from East Market Street in Akron | Mark J. Price

Lea Treen peeks out the door of Cardinal Tax Service at 558 E. Market St. in 2001.

We’ve lost a lot of big landmarks over the past few months.

Demolition crews have pulverized the former B.F. Goodrich smokestacks, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. mixing plant, Seiberling Rubber Co. office building, Wonder Bakery, Atlantic Foundry, Akron Baptist Temple and Recycle Energy System.

Somehow I missed the passing of a smaller landmark. I just noticed an empty lot at the former site of the yellow brick building at 558 E. Market St. across from Summa Akron City Hospital.

You might remember the business even if you never set foot in it. Only 19 feet wide by 22 feet long, the cute little building sported a red door and stood in the shadow of a giant billboard.

I must have passed it a thousand times.

Built in 1950, it served as a hair salon and barbershop before taking a different career path in the mid-1960s. For decades, it served as the home of Cardinal Tax Service. Leona M. “Lea” Treen, who worked in tax preparation for more than 60 years, owned and operated the business.

“I’ve been here so long, I feel real comfortable,” Treen told the Beacon Journal’s David Giffels in a 2001 profile. “It’s like home.”

She passed away Aug. 20, 2023, at age 86. Summa bought the property for $22,000 in October.

Now the yellow brick building is gone, another lost landmark in Akron.

I’m going to miss seeing that red door when I drive past.

Where was Miracle Mart?

Reader Donna Paola asked for help in pinpointing the former locations of Skorman’s Miracle Mart in the 1960s and 1970s.

She seemed to remember one on South Arlington Street near Triplett Boulevard but also another at Akron Square down the street.

Miracle Mart was a local chain of discount stores. Former Akron residents Simon and Stella Skorman opened the first one in Ravenna in 1922. The Skorman sons, Albert, Milton and Ted, later ran the company.

Miracle Mart opens in 1970 at Midway Plaza on the Akron-Tallmadge line.

Some locations may have changed over the years, but here’s a Miracle Mart list from 1968 to 1970: 260 W. Exchange St., Akron; 2930 State Road, Northampton Township; 1300 Kenmore Blvd., Akron; 1100 S. Arlington St., Akron; 23 Midway Plaza, Tallmadge; 2840 Old Home Road, Springfield Township; 980 N. Court St., Medina; and 250 W. Main St., Ravenna.

The Arlington Road location moved to Arlington Square in 1972, so Paola’s memory is correct.

The chain added locations in Warren and East Liverpool, and briefly rebranded as Bargain Bazaar before shutting down in June 1977.

Kenmore’s history celebrated

The Ohio History Connection has delivered a $6,677 check to the Kenmore Historical Society to better showcase its collections.

The historical society, which has no home of its own, is collaborating with the Better Kenmore Community Development Corp. on a series of exhibits that will highlight the Akron neighborhood’s past.

The corporation will provide exhibit space for artifacts stored in the homes of historical society members.

An Ohio History Fund grant will support the construction and installation of exhibit cases and the creation of placards to be placed in storefronts in the district, Ohio History Connection spokesman Neil Thompson noted.

The grants are funded through the voluntary contributions of state taxpayers. The Ohio History Fund, a matching grant program, is one of six check-off boxes found on Ohio income-tax forms.

Ellet memorabilia wanted

Speaking of Akron neighborhoods …

The Ellet Historical Society is looking for Ellet High School yearbooks, old photographs, newspaper clippings, Elletian Star newspapers, school pennants, memorabilia, programs and anything related to the Ellet cluster of schools or the Ellet community.

Donations can be dropped off at Ellet Community Center at 2449 Wedgewood Drive. For more information, call 330-375-2809.

This and that

● Ohio is among the top five states least able to handle defeat, according to a survey of more than 2,000 Americans. Come on! Fifth place? That’s the best we can do?!?!? Sheesh.

● A Cleveland TV website headline: “Will you get a larger child tax credit in 2024?” I don’t know. How large is the child?

● The Akron RubberDucks have added a meat sundae to their Extreme Food Menu for 2024. The new dish features pulled chicken, smoked brisket, two hot dogs and a quarter rack of ribs served over coleslaw with a cherry on top. If you ask me, it should be topped with an antacid tablet.

● Here’s a real knee-slapper from 100 years ago. The Beacon Journal published this quip in April 1924: “A man is middle-aged when he can no longer be romantic without thinking himself an ass.”

● For sale: One pair of eclipse glasses. Gently used. Best offer.

