‘Little lady with the big dog.’ 5 things we know about victim in deadly SC beach accident

A Myrtle Beach woman who died after being run over by an Horry County Police beach patrol vehicle was known for her medical work and walking her dogs.

Sandra “Sandy” Schultz-Peters, 66, of Myrtle Beach, died of injuries sustained upon being struck by a vehicle while on the beach Thursday, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said.

The Horry County beach patrol officer who was involved in the deadly accident has been placed on administrative leave, according to a statement from Horry County Police. Police have not released the name of the officer involved.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident that happened about 1:07 p.m. near the Nash Street beach access outside of Myrtle Beach. Schultz-Peters was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Friends took to social media on Friday to remember Schultz-Peters. Here are five things we know about the victim.

1. She loved her dogs

Friends said that Schultz-Peters could often been seen in the Market Common area walking her dogs. She was the “little lady with the big dog,” one friend posted on Facebook.

2. She worked in medical field

Schultz-Peters is listed as a nurse practitioner in Myrtle Beach. It appears she worked at different medical locations for a number of years. Her LinkedIn profile shows that she graduated from Robert Morris University with specialty in pediatrics, family, psychiatry and mental health.

3. She loved the beach

People who own condos near the Nash Street beach access said they would often see Schultz-Peters sitting on the beach. She was a regular there. On the day of the accident, she was sitting in her beach chair reading, a witness said.

4. She was a runner

On Schultz-Peters’ Facebook page, she is shown running in a race. She described it as “wogging” - walking and jogging.

5. She donated to many causes

Schultz-Peters donated to many causes including the American Cancer Society, Golden Retriever Rescue, suicide prevention, ALS and Wounded Warrior Project.