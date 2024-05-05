‘Little Joe’ the Saint Louis Zoo gorilla, dies from a heart attack

ST. LOUIS — A gorilla died late Saturday night at the Saint Louis Zoo. Joe was around 26 years old. The Saint Louis Zoo posted this message to patrons on social media:

“It is with incredible sadness we share that western lowland gorilla Little Joe, who had been in treatment for heart disease, died of a heart attack overnight May 4th.

Joe’s wonderful personality and lovable grumpy face endeared him to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.”

The gorilla was known for his intelligence. Signs at the Saint Louis Zoo call him Joe, The Professor, and he used tools. Many zoo visitors witnessed Joe observe them behind the glass wall. You may remember him for his distinctive look with a half-red and half-bald head.

Joe’s best friend, Jontu recently moved to Chicago. The 26-year-old gorilla was exchanged for 7-year-old Zachary of Brookfield Zoo.

A 27-year-old gorilla named Juma died in 2015 at the Saint Louis Zoo from heart disease. The Director Animal Health said that it is one of the most common causes of death in gorillas. Gorillas live for 30 or 40 years in the wild.

