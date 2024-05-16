‘Little, helpless, precious’ bear cub was dropped off at California home. What will happen next?

A bear cub deposited at a home the day before Mother’s Day will be raised by a licensed wildlife facility in South Lake Tahoe after officials were unable to find and reunite the cub with its mother.

A concerned individual left a two- to three-month-old bear cub Saturday in a pet crate on the driveway of Ann Bryant, the executive director of the Bear League, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. It’s a Homewood-based nonprofit that helps to educate the community about the wild animals.

The baby cub was left with a note that said “Please help moses he doesn’t have a mother,” though state officials noted its unclear if it was indeed orphaned. Awaiting fish and wildlife officials, the rescued animal hungrily gobbled “baby bear formula,” provided by the nonprofit, the Bear league said.

“It was impossible not to feel totally responsible for this little, helpless, precious soul,” the Bear League wrote on social media. “Once one looks into their eyes. ... that’s it.”

Peter Tira, a spokesman for the Department of Fish and Wildlife, said residents shouldn’t collect apparently orphaned cubs.

It’s a common sight for baby animals to roam in forests dotting Placer County, he said, and well-doers may mistakenly separate a cub from a mother that’s only yards away.

Moses was taken to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Inc., a rehabilitation center that takes care of baby animals unable to survive on their own, Tira said.

Experts plan to raise the baby cub until it’s old and big enough to fend for itself in the wild. Wildlife rescue officials will teach it the skills needed to survive, Tira said.

The best advice, Tira said, is to call animal control officials or state wildlife officials at 916-358-2917 that is monitored continually. A wildlife expert will respond to the area and assess the situation, Tira said.

