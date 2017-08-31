Little Girl Invites Queen Elizabeth to Her Birthday Party, Gets AMAZING Response

From Woman's Day

Melissa Poll, 6, certainly had the best of intentions when she wrote a letter to the Queen congratulating her on recently becoming the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

But the little girl had another reason in sending the card, which had a hand-drawn picture of the Queen on it. She wanted her to attend her upcoming 7th birthday party.

But what makes the story absolutely adorable is the response Poll received after sending her letter.

Melissa Poll wrote to The Queen to invite her to her seventh birthday party and congratulate her on her record-breaking reign Posted by Manchester Evening News on Friday, September 11, 2015

Poll got a personalized letter on the Queen's behalf, signed by lady-in-waiting (and close friend of the Queen) Philippa de Pass.

The letter begins:

Dear Melissa. The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter in which you tell Her Majesty about your disappointment at not being able to tour the State Apartments at Buckingham Palace.

Uh oh. Guess Poll took the opportunity to air out her grievances as well! De Pass apologizes that Poll and her grandmother were unable to see inside the Palace, and mentions that she included some information leaflets so that Poll could visit next summer.

Then de Pass writes:

Although unable to come to your birthday party, the Queen greatly appreciated your kind thought for her, and I hope you have a lovely time with your family and friends on 27th September. I am to thank you too for your kind thought in writing about the forthcoming splendid milestone in Her Majesty's reign.

De Pass then signed the note in the Queen's honor.

Poll's grandmother, Denise Hurst, said how surprised she was at the detail in the response. "They obviously read the letter. [..] [Melissa] was delighted. Although, she was disappointed [the Queen] couldn't make it to the birthday party."

Guess there's always next year?

[via ManchesterEveningNews.co.uk]

You Might Also Like