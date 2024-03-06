This little girl couldn't believe who was waiting for her at the airport

A little girl got the best surprise ever when she arrived at the airport in Calgary, Canada, for a flight to Mexico.

Elba knew she and her mom were going on vacation, but her mom hadn't mentioned who was going with them.

Watch the video above to see Elba's adorable reaction to a big surprise!

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Watch this little girl’s adorable reaction to an airport surprise