Little girl battling kidney disease going to Disneyland

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A once-in-a-lifetime trip to Disneyland for a very deserving little girl.

Nova Jordan was born with end stage renal disease and endured countless trips to Milwaukee for dialysis and other treatments.

“It was really heartbreaking and surprising too because my entire pregnancy they told me everything was fine nothing was wrong,” said Nova’s mother Jessica. “It was great to see her fight, but it was heartbreaking at the same time because I didn’t expect her to have to go through that.”

Several years ago, the family did get a piece of good news.

‘Instrumental in our success’: Packers officially release linebacker De’Vondre Campbell

“In the middle of the night they said they had a kidney for her so we had to rush down there (to Milwaukee),” said Jessica Jordan.

Jessica said Nova had been on the wait list for a kidney for about a year before finding a match.

She said that things are better now for Nova, but certainly not perfect. Although less frequent, she still has to go to Milwaukee for treatments.

However, right now she has something fun to look forward to. Make-A-Wish caught wind of Nova’s story and are sending the Jordan family to Disneyland in California. They will leave early Sunday morning and stay for five days.

ThedaCare continues efforts through ‘Stop the Bleed’ program

Nova told Local 5 News that she’s most excited to meet Elsa and Anna from the movie ‘Frozen.’ She said she’s very excited for the trip and her parents said she’s been constantly talking about it.

“It’ll be awesome because we get to go as a family and if Make-A-Wish didn’t give us the opportunity we probably wouldn’t ever be able to go,” said Jessica Jordan.

Jessica said they had to postpone the trip because of the pandemic so it’s been a long time coming.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.