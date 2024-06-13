Little Egg Harbor man gets prison sentence for robbing Berkeley Rite Aid

TOMS RIVER - A 27-year-old Little Egg Harbor man was sentenced Friday to 12 years in state prison for the robbery of a Rite Aid Pharmacy on Route 9 in Berkeley, in which he brandished a knife at the cashier before demanding money, said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Christopher Hurley previously pleaded guilty to the Feb. 5, 2022, crime and will be required to serve 85% or just more than 10 years of the sentence before he is eligible for parole. He was sentenced by state Superior Court Judge Kimarie Rahill, according to a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office.

The store staff surrendered the cash drawer to Hurley before he fled the scene. A two-week investigation followed before Berkeley Police detectives were able to identify him as a suspect, the statement said.

A couple weeks after the robbery, Hurley had been arrested by Toms River Police on an unrelated charge and was detained in the Ocean County Jail at the time, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Assistant Prosecutor Julie Peterson handled the case on behalf of the state of New Jersey.

The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

