Little Egg Harbor man admits committing knifepoint robbery at Berkeley pharmacy

TOMS RIVER A 27-year-old Little Egg Harbor man is facing 12 years in state prison after pleading guilty Monday to a knifepoint robbery at a Berkeley Township pharmacy in 2022, said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Christopher Hurley pleaded guilty to the robbery charge before Superior Court Judge Kimarie Rahill.

The holdup took place on Feb. 5, 2022, when Hurley entered the Rite Aid pharmacy on Route 9 in Berkeley Township, approached the store cashier, brandished a knife and demanded money, according to a news release issued by the prosecutor's office.

Store staff surrendered the cash drawer to Hurley, who fled with the proceeds, the release said.

Berkeley detectives subsequently identified Hurley as the robber. Upon learning he was already incarcerated in the Ocean County Jail on unrelated charges following his arrest by Toms River police on Feb. 22, 2022, Hurley was served with a complaint charging him with the robbery on Feb. 25, 2022.

Hurley remains in jail awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for June 7.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com.

Stock photo

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Little Egg Harbor man facing 12 years in prison for Berkeley robbery