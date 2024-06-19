Little Egg Harbor man, 33, admits to robbery that left victim with gunshot wounds

A 33-year-old Little Egg Harbor man admitted to robbing an acquaintance in September with another man who was charged with shooting the victim.

Marc Manfredonia pleaded guilty to the Sept. 9, 2023 robbery Monday before Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan in Ocean County Courthouse.

Prosecutors will seek a prison term of 10 years for Manfredonia at his sentencing, scheduled for Aug. 9, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement.

Police in Little Egg Harbor went to an East Hudson Drive home at 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 after receiving a report of shots fired in the area. Officers found a 36 year-old man with several gunshot wounds, Billhimer said. The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Pomona where he was treated and released.

Detectives found that the unnamed victim went to see Manfredonia and his co-defendant, William Miller, 36, of Paterson at the home, Billhimer said.

Manfredonia and Miller threw the victim out and demanded money from him, Billhimer said. Miller threatened the victim with a handgun, saying he would shoot him if he didn't turn over the money through a mobile cash app, Billhimer said.

The victim transfered the cash, but Miller and Manfredonia wanted more, Billhimer said. The victim refused and struggled with his assailants. Miller fired four shots, hitting the victim in the leg, groin and ear, Billhimer said.

After he was shot, Manfredonia and Miller continued to assault him and then went back inside the home, Billhimer said. The victim managed to run to a nearby home where the police were called, he said.

Manfredonia and Miller were both arrested, with Miller being charged with attempted murder, robbery and weapons offenses, charges that are pending. They were both released on summonses to appear in court.

The Major Crime Unit of the prosecutor's office, Little Egg Harbor police officers and detectives, and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit investigated. The Mystic Island Volunteer Fire Company helped save the victim, the prosecutor's office said.

