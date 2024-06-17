A Little Chute Interstate 41 interchange will close until mid-September. Here's what we know

LITTLE CHUTE — The Interstate 41/Outagamie County N bridge and interchange will close June 20, and until mid-September, drivers will detour using Outagamie County OO, State 55 and Outagamie County JJ.

According to an update from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the existing configuration of the interchange will remain largely the same, though there will be some modifications to turn lanes.

Lane closures are also scheduled between Patriot Drive and Moasis Drive, which is scheduled to end in August. Access to businesses will be maintained throughout construction.

The work is part of the ongoing I-41 expansion project, which will reconstruct and expand 23 miles of I-41 to six lanes between State 96 in Grand Chute to Brown County F in De Pere.

For more information about project, visit the department's website.

