Little Caesars manager shot dead inside restaurant, Georgia cops say. ‘Loved his job’

There’s no doubt Joseph Dorminey “loved his job,” family members say.

He took pride in his work as the regional manager of a Little Caesars in Leesburg, near Albany, where authorities said he was gunned down by a fellow employee Friday, May 3.

Lee County deputies were called at about 9:20 p.m. Friday to the pizza shop on U.S. 19 and found Dorminey with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

He was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.

Authorities arrested Daquan Divonte Harris, 28, on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in Dorminey’s death, investigators said.

Harris, who’s from Lithonia, was an employee at the pizza shop but normally worked at a different location, Special Agent in Charge Bryan Smith told McClatchy News. Investigators are still working to identify a motive.

News of Dorminey’s death rocked the tight-knit community where loved ones said he was very involved.

“In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his friends,” according to an online obituary. “Most of all he loved his dogs and recently helped organize a fundraiser for the animal shelter.”

The restaurant remains closed, though residents have stopped by to leave flowers in Dorminey’s memory, according to WALB.

“We are devastated to learn about what happened last night at one of our franchise locations in Georgia,” a Little Caesars spokesperson told McClatchy News in a statement. “Our deepest condolences go out to the friends and family of this crew member.”

Harris remained in custody at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office as of May 6, online records show.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 229-759-6012, or contact the GBI’s regional office in Americus at 229-931-2439.

Leesburg is about an 180-mile drive south from Atlanta.

