Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly hosts Easter dinner for seniors

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Easter Sunday, Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly (LBFE)held its annual Easter dinner celebration at the Elks Lodge in Marquette.

LBFE holds holiday dinners at 10 different locations in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, Marquette, and Ontonagon counties. This year, the Marquette office alone delivered over 175 boxed dinners to area seniors who would have otherwise been alone for the holiday. In addition to delivering food to individuals living alone and in elder care facilities, they also fed over 50 people at their sit-down dinner party at the Elks Lodge. Longtime LBFE volunteer Evelyn Massaro says that a lot of preparation goes in to making sure the holiday celebration goes off as planned.

“We prepped 270 pounds of potatoes, and about 150 pounds of ham and vegetables and sweet potatoes and all kinds of goodies, applesauce and a cucumber salad. So, it’s a real it’s a really nice meal,” said Massaro. “We primarily serve people who don’t have any friends or family, only folks coming here or if they do not have a meal available anywhere else. So, if they live in like a senior living facility where they provide an Easter meal, then then they don’t come here only folks who have nobody and no meal on Easter Sunday. They’re the folks that are here and they’re the ones that we actually deliver the food to as well.”

LBFE offers isolated and homebound seniors an opportunity to get out and interact with others through their wide variety of programming. From setting up regular friendly visitors to help with today’s technology, volunteers provide outreach to seniors throughout the year. For more information you can visit Little Brothers – Michigan Chapter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJMN - UPMatters.com.