We have a litter problem, and only we can solve it

This letter is in response to the March 7 letter regarding roadside litter, that asked who will pick it up. My take on it is "If not me, then who?"

It is clearly evident that Washington has a roadside litter problem. In a perfect world our tax dollars would go to DOT to finance a roadside litter crew for pick up more than once a year. I don’t see this happening anytime soon. I do what I can by doing litter picks in my neighborhood, sending emails to the DOT about the accumulating litter along Highway16, and imitating conversations with other residents who have the same concern and desire to start a grassroots effort to clean up the litter.

Jeannine Elmquist, Gig Harbor

