Litter cleanup scheduled for April 1-12 on I-81 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crews in Franklin County are scheduled to clean up litter along Interstate 81 from the Maryland state line to the Cumberland County line just north of Exit 24 (Route 696/Fayette Street).

There will be no traffic restrictions. However, motorists should be alert and watch for workers and maintenance vehicles near the interstate mainline and ramps.

Weather permitting, litter cleanup will be performed in both directions of I-81 in Franklin County on Monday, April 1, through Friday, April 12. Crews will work each day from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

If the work on the interstate is completed early, then crews will move cleanup activities to other roadways in the county.

