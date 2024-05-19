Lithium battery fire burns through roof of storage facility; evacuation orders in place

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — After several days of burning and reigniting, a fire at a battery storage facility in Otay Mesa increased in intensity overnight Friday, damaging the building and leading to evacuation orders, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said in an update Saturday.

The fire began Wednesday in building No. 3 at the Gateway Energy Storage facility in the 600 block of Paseo de la Fuente in Otay Mesa, which contains lithium-ion batteries. The fire has since reignited twice, with the latest blaze finally damaging the structure.

Firefighters say they were able to keep the fire contained to the inside of the building through their latest update Friday night. That changed overnight.

Cal Fire reported Saturday morning that fire activity increased overnight as the lithium-ion batteries continued to experience thermal runaway. The fire extended into the building components and burned through part of the storage facility’s roof.

Firefighters are still actively working to fight the fire three days after the initial call, fighting the fire from the air using aerial master streams, along with using unmanned portable monitors.

HAZMAT teams were also called in as the fire involved lithium-ion batteries.

Evacuation orders and road closures are in place in the area surrounding the storage facility. The San Diego County evacuation map shows the area under an evacuation order Saturday as Alta Road, from just south of Donovan State Prison Road to Otay Mesa Road, and from Enrico Fermi Drive at the intersection of Otay Mesa Road east to Paseo de la Fuente.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, and the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health-Hazardous Materials Division are assisting Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire in battling the fire.

Luckily, no injuries have been reported from this fire. However it is still a race against time for firefighters to continue to contain the fire, smoke and toxic fumes from the lithium-ion batteries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Amber Coakley contributed to this report

