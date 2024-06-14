Lithium battery blamed for Madison Co. garbage truck fire. Here’s how to dispose of them

An improperly discarded lithium battery is being blamed for a fire that started on a garbage truck and was extinguished on an Edwardsville street Friday.

Incidents like this are happening across the country and will only become more frequent if citizens don’t pay attention to where they throw their garbage or until fire fighting capabilities catch up with constantly evolving technology, said Edwardsville Assistant Fire Chief Robert Morgan.

Morgan said the cause of the garbage truck fire isn’t certain, but it’s “theorized” that a discarded lithium battery was compressed in the truck and its casing punctured, causing it to combust. Fire then spread to the other refuse.

The truck driver dumped the burning load of trash onto East Vandalia Street, as Morgan said they advised to do. Edwardsville fire fighters extinguished the fire. There were no serious injuries.

Lithium batteries have become common in most households. They are used in cell phones and computers, electric bikes, toys, tools and cars. When overcharged, exposed to heat or punctured, they can cause a small explosion and fire.

“The technology is advancing quicker than the fire departments can learn to handle it,” Morgan said.

Morgan said people should never burn, crush or throw lithium batteries into their regular household trash containers. He said there are services people can use to dispose of them and other similarly dangerous waste.

One resource Morgan recommended was a website called earth911.com. The website allows people to search for safe disposal sites within their zip code. Some places may accept different types of batteries or waste, so you should reach out to make sure what you’re disposing of will be fine at their location.

Before throwing something in the trash can, make sure that it isn’t electronic or doesn’t contain a battery, Morgan advised.

“A big concern is if someone buys an after-market battery,” Morgan said. “If you need a replacement, we suggest buying it officially from the manufacturer or developer.”

Morgan said some agencies are having trouble with battery fires once they’re disposed of. He said some junkyards have started using cinder blocks to separate electric vehicles from other garbage so, if a battery catches fire, it won’t spread.

The National Fire Protection Association offers other advice about how to reduce the risk of lithium battery fires in your home:

Purchase batteries that are only listed by a nationally recognized testing laboratory and labeled accordingly

Stop charging a battery once it is full

Use charging equipment that is only compatible with your device. To be safe, use only the charging equipment that is supplied with your device

Stop using your device if the battery shows signs of damage, such as an unusual odor, excessive heat, popping sounds, swelling, or change in color

Have all repairs performed by a qualified professional

Other trash hazards

Lithium batteries are not the only thing you shouldn’t be throwing in the trash.

Ionization smoke detectors, old fire extinguishers and high-pressure containers are among the things that should be carefully considered before disposal.

According to Morgan, ionization smoke detectors contain a minute amount of radioactive material, which can create a hazard. He also said older fire extinguisher models that contain harmful chemicals can be taken to your local fire departments for disposal.

Regular fire extinguishers can safely be discarded as long as they are properly emptied. To do this, take the fire extinguisher outside, turn it upside down and wait for it to drain out. This may be illegal depending on where you live, so make sure to check local laws before you do it.

High-pressure containers, like propane tanks, need to be recycled and should also be completely emptied. Morgan recommends removing the valve and, once it’s empty, drill holes in the sides so recyclers know it’s emptied.

If you’re ever unsure that what you’re throwing away is dangerous, resources like green911 can be useful, Morgan says. If that doesn’t yield results you want, then calling the non-emergency line or visiting the local fire department is always safer than winging it.