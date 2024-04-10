Literacy coaches in Livingston want to see students enter grade school prepared

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Three literacy coaches from Livingston County were featured speakers at the March 15-17 Michigan Reading Association Annual Conference in Lansing. They shared strategies to help teachers support students’ reading efforts.

Laura Allen, literacy coach for Pinckney Community Schools; Lauren Simmons, literacy coach for Fowlerville Community Schools; and Kate Rossetter, retired literacy coach for Howell Public Schools, provided anecdotes and personal experiences to conference attendees.

“That’s our job — professional development and helping teachers any way we can,” said Rossetter, now a private consultant for Howell High School.

The three professionals meet monthly with their literacy coach counterparts in Hartland and Brighton to share ideas and collaborate on how they can support district students. As literacy coaches, their positions, and those of their colleagues in similar roles around Michigan, are funded by state grant money. Literacy coaches from around the state gather quarterly.

Literacy coaches Kate Rossetter (left), Lauren Simmons (center) and Laura Allen (right) pose for a photo.

Allen, Simmons and Rossetter hosted a Linking for Literacy event two years ago for preschool and kindergarten teachers. That event included three sessions and attracted 65 attendees. They took their experience from that session to the MRA conference.

“The theme of the (MRA) conference was joy and we wanted to provide attendees with tools, resources and templates they can use with students,” Simmons said.

Allen, Simmons and Rossetter are hosting a second Linking for Literacy event on May 18 for Livingston County teachers working in early childhood education. Central Michigan University faculty member and co-director of The CMU Literacy Center Megan Block will serve as the keynote speaker.

“Many of our major universities around the state, like Michigan State and Central and Eastern Michigan, are (making an effort) to invest in teachers and students, especially in the area of literacy,” Rossetter said. “There’s a lot of efforts ongoing in Michigan to help our students (excel in reading).”

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our local coverage

It’s important for students at the preschool and kindergarten level in particular to get a jump on their reading skills because it can be harder to catch up the older they get, Allen said. She added early childhood teachers strive to have their students be at or above their reading level as the head into first grade.

Preschool and kindergarten teachers interested in attending the May 18 event should call 517-546-5550.

— M. Alan Scott is a freelance writer for The Livingston Daily. Contact the newsroom at newsroom@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Literacy coaches in Livingston want to see students enter grade school prepared