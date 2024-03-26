Litchfield woman dies in crash Monday morning

Mar. 25—LITCHFIELD, Minn. — A 26-year-old Litchfield woman died in a crash Monday morning when the SUV she was driving collided with a semi between Grove City and Litchfield, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Miranda Nicole Castro was driving a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound on U.S. Highway 12 at 7:35 a.m. Monday when her vehicle collided with an eastbound 2019 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Kadar Ahmed Ismail, 28, of Willmar.

Castro died at the scene of the crash near mile marker 95 on Highway 12; she was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report. Ismail was not injured.

Road conditions at the time were snowy and icy. The report said alcohol was not involved.

Assisting at the scene of the crash were the Litchfield Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services, Mayo Ambulance and the

Meeker County Sheriff's Office.