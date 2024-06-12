Litchfield man, wanted on pipe bomb charges, extradited

HILLSDALE — A Litchfield man wanted on a number of weapons and narcotics offenses for an incident in April has been extradited to Michigan to answer for his charges.

Arvil Wesley Bryant, 32, was lodged in the Hillsdale County Jail Monday afternoon and is tentatively scheduled for arraignment in the 2B District Court at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 12.

He stands charged with aggravated stalking, malicious use of telecommunications services, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a short barreled shotgun, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of bombs with unlawful intent, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and felony firearm.

Members of the Michigan State Police Emergency Response Team search a vehicle on a property on Delmar Road in Ray Wednesday, May 15.

Investigators with the Michigan State Police Fugitive Task Force had been looking for Bryant on a felony warrant authorized May 8 charging him with the crimes when he was spotted on a motorcycle near Ray just west of Montgomery.

The Fugitive Task Force followed Bryant into Fremont, Indiana from Ray where another pipe bomb device was discovered on his motorcycle. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The Michigan State Police executed three near simultaneous search warrants at the Ray compound, where Bryant was first spotted May 14, his girlfriend’s home in Hillsdale and a third home on Litchfield Road in Litchfield Township on May 15.

Bryant faced an extradition hearing in Steuben County, Indiana, but did not face local charges in Indiana for the pipe bomb found on his motorcycle on the day he was arrested nor for a handgun in his possession.

Bryant is being held without bond and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted as charged.

