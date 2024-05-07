Listen to final episode of 'Where Secrets Go To Die' podcast

Detroit Free Press subscribers can now listen to the finale of "Where Secrets Go to Die: The Disappearance of Derrick Henagan," an eight-part true crime serial podcast built on long-form investigative journalism, at freep.com/secrets. All the episodes are available early for subscribers on the playlist page.

Episode 8, called "The Empty Grave," takes listeners to an Upper Peninsula courthouse where Dyanna Maddox faces felony charges that could send her to prison. Then, reporter and host John Wisely hears from Maddox herself.

Wisely also hears from someone close to Henagan — someone who has felt the anguish of this case perhaps more than anyone. Trooper David Moeggenborg's daughter, Meghan Moeggenborg, also evaluates her next steps in the shadow of her father's legacy.

"Secrets" is the story of Henagan, a downstate man who moves to Michigan’s remote Upper Peninsula in the winter of 2007-08, then vanishes. Follow along as Wisely, a veteran Free Press journalist, investigates Henagan's case following a news tip on a triple murder. Wisely's reporting uncovers serious concerns about the Michigan State Police — especially Trooper Moeggenborg.

Rayce Henagan poses for a portrait in his Kalamazoo home. Henagan was 6 years old when his father, Derrick, disappeared from the Upper Peninsula. Police believe he was murdered even without being able to locate a body. Rayce looks to find answers in the more than decade-old case.

"Secrets" was also made by Darcie Moran, Garrett Tiedemann, Tad Davis, Robin Chan, Adrienne Roberts, Kathy Kieliszewski, Jim Schaefer and Anjanette Delgado.

Our theme music is “Abyss,” an original song by Camilla Cantu and Brian Castillo.

The Free Press has won the Michigan Press Association's "Podcast of the Year" award for four years in a row. Listen to all of our shows at freep.com/podcasts.

