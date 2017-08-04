Listen to An Exclusive Excerpt of Jen Hatmaker's New Book, 'Of Mess and Moxie'!

From Redbook

It is with great love that I share two audio sections from Of Mess and Moxie with my beloved Redbook family. Not only did I read and record the audio book myself, but you're getting two opposite excerpts: the one I thought the most about and the one I thought the least about.

First, I'm thrilled to give you the entire first chapter entitled "Unbranded" whose primary message is simple: You don't have to be who you first were. Need to change? Shift? Try something new? Move on? Shake the dust off your feet and rise back up? PERMISSION GRANTED. Just because you once were does not mean you will always be. I spent a ton of time developing this idea and chose it intentionally as the opening chapter.

However, I spent decidedly less time going off script during the audio recording and saying whatever I wanted to you because no one could stop me. If in the moment I decided to tell you something extra about what I just said, I jumped right off the rails and ran my mouth. So you are also getting all the bonus content from Of Mess and Moxie I thought up on the fly, including phrases I abuse, the "budget" Brandon and I presented to my parents to convince them a 19- and 21-year-old were responsible enough to get married, and the time I sent an author an email thanking him for his character but nervous he was going to die before writing more books about her. I'm a disaster.

I'm grateful to share these bits and pieces with you, and I hope you love Moxie as much I loved writing (and reading!) it for you.

Of Mess and Moxie will be on sale August 8. Pre-order your copy now!

