This list ranks Florida city first with the worst drivers. 3 other cities on top 10 list

Does everyone in Florida think they have the worst, most reckless drivers on the road? Which city actually takes the title for having the worst drivers?

According to a recent study from Real Estate Witch, which publishes online guides for buying and selling homes in different places, Florida has four of the top 10 cities in the U.S. with the worst drivers.

Here’s which Florida city ranked in first place on Real Estate Witch’s “worst drivers” list and three other Florida cities that placed in the top 10.

What U.S. city has the worst drivers?

“Long-suffering Americans like to gripe that their city has the worst drivers, but we hate to ‘brake’ it to you, not all of them actually do,” the study says.

“To fuel the debate about which cities have the worst drivers, we analyzed the 50 most-populous U.S. metros based on the following weighted metrics:”

4x: Average annual traffic fatalities per 100,000 residents

3x: Average annual alcohol-related traffic fatalities per 100,000 residents

2x: Bicyclist fatalities by motorists per 100,000 residents

2x: Percentage of uninsured drivers in the state

1x: Average annual vehicle insurance premiums in the state

1x: Days of precipitation per year

1x: Allstate’s best drivers rank

1x: Google Trends for “DUI,” “drunk driving,” “speeding,” “traffic ticket,” and “car accident”

1x: Number of dangerous roads

According to these metrics, Jacksonville is the city with the worst drivers in the U.S. and Tampa is in second place overall.

Orlando and Miami also rank in the top 10, in fifth and seventh place, respectively.

Here’s the list of the top 10 cities in the U.S. with the worst drivers, according to Real Estate Witch:

Jacksonville, Florida Tampa, Florida Memphis, Tennessee Riverside, California Orlando, Florida Louisville, Kentucky Miami, Florida Nashville, Tennessee Sacramento, California Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

What are the cons of driving in Jacksonville?

It’s Jacksonville’s second year in a row at the top of this list.

“Despite being named the worst drivers in 2023, Jacksonville motorists have not been sufficiently shamed into driving more responsibly. Their driving has actually gotten worse,’ the study says.

“Jacksonville has the highest number of alcohol-related fatalities for the second year in a row. In 2023, the city recorded 3.8 drunk driving deaths per 100,000 residents — a preventable increase from 2.9 the previous year.”

In February, both Tampa and Jacksonville also ranked in Forbes Advisor’s list of the most dangerous states to drive in. And less than a month before that, Florida ranked as one of the most dangerous states to drive in and home to the most dangerous interstate in the U.S.

“It’s not surprising that Jacksonville also has 68% more annual driving deaths than the average city, with 14.5 per 100,000 residents. That’s the most in Florida and the fourth-most among all cities studied,” the study says.

“Driving in these dangerous conditions is costly, and Jacksonville residents pay $2,745 in annual auto insurance premiums — about 40% more than the average price ($1,960).”

