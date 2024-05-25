LIST: What’s open for Memorial Day 2024?

(NEXSTAR) — Banks, post offices, government offices, and many other workplaces will be closed for Memorial Day, which falls on May 27 this year. Many restaurants and stores, however, will be open.

There are some exceptions. Costco, for example, will be closed for Memorial Day, despite the holiday sales they’re running over the weekend. Fast food chicken chain Raising Cane’s will also close its doors for Memorial Day.

Are you flying the flag correctly for Memorial Day?

Some retailers will have shortened hours, like ALDI and Sam’s Club, which will close at 6 p.m.

Below is a list of stores that will be operating with regular hours on Memorial Day. It’s worth noting, though, that some services — like pharmacies, eye care centers, automotive centers, and photo centers — may not be available, or operate under shortened hours. It’s best to call ahead or check a business’s app or website to confirm your local hours.

Big Lots

BJ’s Wholesale

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Home Depot

IKEA

Kroger family of stores

Lowe’s

Rite Aid

Sprouts

Target

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens

Walmart

Wegmans

Whole Foods

Just like the retailers above, most fast-food restaurants will be open for the holiday, but may have limited hours.

Boston Market

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Chick-fil-A

Chipotle

Denny’s

Domino’s

Dunkin’

Firehouse Subs

Golden Corral

IHOP

In-N-Out

Jersey Mike’s

KFC

McDonald’s

Noodles

Olive Garden

Panera Bread

Pizza Hut

Qdoba

Red Lobster

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Sonic

Starbucks

Taco Bell

Waffle House

Wendy’s

White Castle

Because many are owned by locally, there may be some spots that are not open — be sure to call ahead or check online or via an app before heading out for a bite or cup of coffee.

1996 ad perfectly predicted today’s high cost-of-living. What does it mean for the future?

In addition to the U.S. Postal Service, most services provided by UPS, FedEx, and Amazon will be unavailable on Memorial Day, meaning you likely won’t be receiving any mail or packages. Most banks will close for the day as well, but ATMs will still be accessible.

The next major holiday that could alter business hours is Independence Day on July 4.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.