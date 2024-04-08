LIST: Midstate schools closed for Monday’s solar eclipse

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Solar Eclipse will occur on Monday, April 8 during the school day and some Midstate schools are shifting their schedules to allow their students to view the phenomenon.

The estimated time for the eclipse is as follows for Pennsylvania counties that will experience totality, with similar times estimated for Central Pennsylvania:

Erie, Crawford, Warren and Mercer counties:

12:32 p.m. EST – partial eclipse

1:46 p.m. EST – totality begins

1:48 p.m. EST – maximum totality

1:50 p.m. EST – totality ends

3 p.m. EST – partial eclipse ends

An interactive map for estimated times for every area of Pennsylvania can be found here: Pennsylvania eclipse map. It’s estimated that Central Pennsylvania will see the eclipse between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

These Central Pennsylvania schools have altered schedules for Monday, April 8 for the solar eclipse:

Harrisburg School District: High school early dismissal at 11:45 a.m., Middle school early dismissal at 12:30 p.m., Elementary school dismissal at 12:50 p.m.

East Pennsboro School District: High school early dismissal at 12:20 p.m., Middle school early dismissal at 12:50 p.m., Elementary school early dismissal at 1:20 p.m.

Annville-Cleona School District: Secondary early dismissal at 10:30 a.m., Elementary school early dismissal at 11:30 a.m.

Cornwall-Lebanon School District: No school (Professional Learning Day)

ELCO School District: High school early dismissal at 10:25 a.m., Middle school at 10:40 a.m., Intermediate school at 11:15 a.m., Jackson and Fort Zeller Elementary Schools at 11:30 a.m.

Ephrata Area School District: Elementary and Middle schools NORMAL DISMISSAL TIME, High school early dismissal at 2:30 p.m., Middle school early dismissal at 2:25 p.m. (Safety glasses being distributed)

Derry Township School District: High school and Middle School early dismissal at noon, ECC and Elementary early dismissal at 1 p.m.

Juniata County School District: early dismissal at 12:30 p.m., all after school activities suspended until 5:30 p.m.

Lower Dauphin School District: High school, middle school and Price school early dismissal at 11 a.m., elementary school dismissal at 12:30 p.m.

Middletown Area School District: High school early dismissal at 11:45 a.m., middle school early dismissal at noon, Fink and Reid early dismissal at 12:25 p.m. and Kunkel early dismissal at 12:55 p.m.

South Western School District: Elementary school early dismissal at 12:30 p.m., middle and high school early dismissal at 1:30 p.m.

Steel High School District: Early dismissal

Susquenita School District: High school early dismissal at 11:15 am., middle school early dismissal at 11:20 a.m., elementary school early dismissal at 12:05 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. for bus riders (No CPACTC or after-school activities)

Waynesboro Area School District: Secondary school early dismissal at 11:50 a.m. and Elementary school early dismissal at 12:50 p.m.

West Perry School District: Elementary school early dismissal at 12:50 p.m. and secondary school early dismissal at 11:35 a.m.

West York Area School District: Early dismissal

Williams Valley Jr. Sr. High School: Noon early dismissal

York City School District: Virtual day

These Central Pennsylvania schools will have normal dismissal times on Monday, April 8

West Shore School District

Shippensburg School District

Bermudian Springs School District

Big Spring School District

Upper Adams School District

Bishop McDevitt High School

South Middleton School District

Camp Hill School District

Carlisle Area School District

Central Dauphin School District

Central York School District

Chambersburg Area School District

Cocalico School District

Columbia Borough School District

Conestoga Valley School District (elementary students will be given eclipse glasses if they go outside during eclipse time)

Cumberland Valley School District

Dallastown Area School District

Delone Catholic High School

Donegal School District

Dover Area School District

Eastern York School District

Elizabethtown Area School District

Fairfield Area School District

Eastern Lancaster County School District (elementary students will be taken to view the eclipse with glasses

Gettysburg Area School District

Greencastle-Antrim School District

Halifax Area School District

Hanover Public School District

Hempfield School District

Tuscarora School District

South Eastern School District

Lampeter-Strasburg School District

Lancaster Catholic High School

Lebanon School District

Line Mountain School District (students will be provided glasses)

Littlestown Area School District

Manheim Central School District

Manheim Township School District

School District of Lancaster (students will be given glasses)

Mechanicsburg Areas School District

Mifflin County School District

Milton Hershey School

Conewago Valley School District

Newport School District

Northeastern School District

Northern schools

Palmyra Area School District

Penn Manor School District

Pequea Valley School District

Red Lion Area School District

Solanco School District

Spring Grove Area School District

Susquehanna Township School District

Southern York School District

Trinity High School

Upper Dauphin Area School District

Warwick School District

York Catholic

York Suburban School District

York VO Tech

West Shore will hold recess and gym inside and Shippensburg is delaying outdoor activities until after 4:30 p.m. and moving some inside.

Harrisburg School District will be supplying students with solar eclipse glasses.

