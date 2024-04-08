LIST: Midstate schools closed for Monday’s solar eclipse

Amber Charnoff
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Solar Eclipse will occur on Monday, April 8 during the school day and some Midstate schools are shifting their schedules to allow their students to view the phenomenon.

The estimated time for the eclipse is as follows for Pennsylvania counties that will experience totality, with similar times estimated for Central Pennsylvania:

Erie, Crawford, Warren and Mercer counties:

  • 12:32 p.m. EST – partial eclipse

  • 1:46 p.m. EST – totality begins

  • 1:48 p.m. EST – maximum totality

  • 1:50 p.m. EST – totality ends

  • 3 p.m. EST – partial eclipse ends

An interactive map for estimated times for every area of Pennsylvania can be found here: Pennsylvania eclipse map. It’s estimated that Central Pennsylvania will see the eclipse between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

These Central Pennsylvania schools have altered schedules for Monday, April 8 for the solar eclipse:

  • Harrisburg School District: High school early dismissal at 11:45 a.m., Middle school early dismissal at 12:30 p.m., Elementary school dismissal at 12:50 p.m.

  • East Pennsboro School District: High school early dismissal at 12:20 p.m., Middle school early dismissal at 12:50 p.m., Elementary school early dismissal at 1:20 p.m.

  • Annville-Cleona School District: Secondary early dismissal at 10:30 a.m., Elementary school early dismissal at 11:30 a.m.

  • Cornwall-Lebanon School District: No school (Professional Learning Day)

  • ELCO School District: High school early dismissal at 10:25 a.m., Middle school at 10:40 a.m., Intermediate school at 11:15 a.m., Jackson and Fort Zeller Elementary Schools at 11:30 a.m.

  • Ephrata Area School District: Elementary and Middle schools NORMAL DISMISSAL TIME, High school early dismissal at 2:30 p.m., Middle school early dismissal at 2:25 p.m. (Safety glasses being distributed)

  • Derry Township School District: High school and Middle School early dismissal at noon, ECC and Elementary early dismissal at 1 p.m.

  • Juniata County School District: early dismissal at 12:30 p.m., all after school activities suspended until 5:30 p.m.

  • Lower Dauphin School District: High school, middle school and Price school early dismissal at 11 a.m., elementary school dismissal at 12:30 p.m.

  • Middletown Area School District: High school early dismissal at 11:45 a.m., middle school early dismissal at noon, Fink and Reid early dismissal at 12:25 p.m. and Kunkel early dismissal at 12:55 p.m.

  • South Western School District: Elementary school early dismissal at 12:30 p.m., middle and high school early dismissal at 1:30 p.m.

  • Steel High School District: Early dismissal

  • Susquenita School District: High school early dismissal at 11:15 am., middle school early dismissal at 11:20 a.m., elementary school early dismissal at 12:05 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. for bus riders (No CPACTC or after-school activities)

  • Waynesboro Area School District: Secondary school early dismissal at 11:50 a.m. and Elementary school early dismissal at 12:50 p.m.

  • West Perry School District: Elementary school early dismissal at 12:50 p.m. and secondary school early dismissal at 11:35 a.m.

  • West York Area School District: Early dismissal

  • Williams Valley Jr. Sr. High School: Noon early dismissal

  • York City School District: Virtual day

Where to get free solar eclipse glasses nationwide

These Central Pennsylvania schools will have normal dismissal times on Monday, April 8

  • West Shore School District

  • Shippensburg School District

  • Bermudian Springs School District

  • Big Spring School District

  • Upper Adams School District

  • Bishop McDevitt High School

  • South Middleton School District

  • Camp Hill School District

  • Carlisle Area School District

  • Central Dauphin School District

  • Central York School District

  • Chambersburg Area School District

  • Cocalico School District

  • Columbia Borough School District

  • Conestoga Valley School District (elementary students will be given eclipse glasses if they go outside during eclipse time)

  • Cumberland Valley School District

  • Dallastown Area School District

  • Delone Catholic High School

  • Donegal School District

  • Dover Area School District

  • Eastern York School District

  • Elizabethtown Area School District

  • Fairfield Area School District

  • Eastern Lancaster County School District (elementary students will be taken to view the eclipse with glasses

  • Gettysburg Area School District

  • Greencastle-Antrim School District

  • Halifax Area School District

  • Hanover Public School District

  • Hempfield School District

  • Tuscarora School District

  • South Eastern School District

  • Lampeter-Strasburg School District

  • Lancaster Catholic High School

  • Lebanon School District

  • Line Mountain School District (students will be provided glasses)

  • Littlestown Area School District

  • Manheim Central School District

  • Manheim Township School District

  • School District of Lancaster (students will be given glasses)

  • Mechanicsburg Areas School District

  • Mifflin County School District

  • Milton Hershey School

  • Conewago Valley School District

  • Newport School District

  • Northeastern School District

  • Northern schools

  • Palmyra Area School District

  • Penn Manor School District

  • Pequea Valley School District

  • Red Lion Area School District

  • Solanco School District

  • Spring Grove Area School District

  • Susquehanna Township School District

  • Southern York School District

  • Trinity High School

  • Upper Dauphin Area School District

  • Warwick School District

  • York Catholic

  • York Suburban School District

  • York VO Tech

Can taking eclipse photos damage your smartphone? Yes, experts warn

West Shore will hold recess and gym inside and Shippensburg is delaying outdoor activities until after 4:30 p.m. and moving some inside.

Harrisburg School District will be supplying students with solar eclipse glasses.

