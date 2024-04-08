LIST: Midstate schools closed for Monday’s solar eclipse
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Solar Eclipse will occur on Monday, April 8 during the school day and some Midstate schools are shifting their schedules to allow their students to view the phenomenon.
The estimated time for the eclipse is as follows for Pennsylvania counties that will experience totality, with similar times estimated for Central Pennsylvania:
Erie, Crawford, Warren and Mercer counties:
12:32 p.m. EST – partial eclipse
1:46 p.m. EST – totality begins
1:48 p.m. EST – maximum totality
1:50 p.m. EST – totality ends
3 p.m. EST – partial eclipse ends
An interactive map for estimated times for every area of Pennsylvania can be found here: Pennsylvania eclipse map. It’s estimated that Central Pennsylvania will see the eclipse between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
These Central Pennsylvania schools have altered schedules for Monday, April 8 for the solar eclipse:
Harrisburg School District: High school early dismissal at 11:45 a.m., Middle school early dismissal at 12:30 p.m., Elementary school dismissal at 12:50 p.m.
East Pennsboro School District: High school early dismissal at 12:20 p.m., Middle school early dismissal at 12:50 p.m., Elementary school early dismissal at 1:20 p.m.
Annville-Cleona School District: Secondary early dismissal at 10:30 a.m., Elementary school early dismissal at 11:30 a.m.
Cornwall-Lebanon School District: No school (Professional Learning Day)
ELCO School District: High school early dismissal at 10:25 a.m., Middle school at 10:40 a.m., Intermediate school at 11:15 a.m., Jackson and Fort Zeller Elementary Schools at 11:30 a.m.
Ephrata Area School District: Elementary and Middle schools NORMAL DISMISSAL TIME, High school early dismissal at 2:30 p.m., Middle school early dismissal at 2:25 p.m. (Safety glasses being distributed)
Derry Township School District: High school and Middle School early dismissal at noon, ECC and Elementary early dismissal at 1 p.m.
Juniata County School District: early dismissal at 12:30 p.m., all after school activities suspended until 5:30 p.m.
Lower Dauphin School District: High school, middle school and Price school early dismissal at 11 a.m., elementary school dismissal at 12:30 p.m.
Middletown Area School District: High school early dismissal at 11:45 a.m., middle school early dismissal at noon, Fink and Reid early dismissal at 12:25 p.m. and Kunkel early dismissal at 12:55 p.m.
South Western School District: Elementary school early dismissal at 12:30 p.m., middle and high school early dismissal at 1:30 p.m.
Steel High School District: Early dismissal
Susquenita School District: High school early dismissal at 11:15 am., middle school early dismissal at 11:20 a.m., elementary school early dismissal at 12:05 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. for bus riders (No CPACTC or after-school activities)
Waynesboro Area School District: Secondary school early dismissal at 11:50 a.m. and Elementary school early dismissal at 12:50 p.m.
West Perry School District: Elementary school early dismissal at 12:50 p.m. and secondary school early dismissal at 11:35 a.m.
West York Area School District: Early dismissal
Williams Valley Jr. Sr. High School: Noon early dismissal
York City School District: Virtual day
Where to get free solar eclipse glasses nationwide
These Central Pennsylvania schools will have normal dismissal times on Monday, April 8
West Shore School District
Shippensburg School District
Bermudian Springs School District
Big Spring School District
Upper Adams School District
Bishop McDevitt High School
South Middleton School District
Camp Hill School District
Carlisle Area School District
Central Dauphin School District
Central York School District
Chambersburg Area School District
Cocalico School District
Columbia Borough School District
Conestoga Valley School District (elementary students will be given eclipse glasses if they go outside during eclipse time)
Cumberland Valley School District
Dallastown Area School District
Delone Catholic High School
Donegal School District
Dover Area School District
Eastern York School District
Elizabethtown Area School District
Fairfield Area School District
Eastern Lancaster County School District (elementary students will be taken to view the eclipse with glasses
Gettysburg Area School District
Greencastle-Antrim School District
Halifax Area School District
Hanover Public School District
Hempfield School District
Tuscarora School District
South Eastern School District
Lampeter-Strasburg School District
Lancaster Catholic High School
Lebanon School District
Line Mountain School District (students will be provided glasses)
Littlestown Area School District
Manheim Central School District
Manheim Township School District
School District of Lancaster (students will be given glasses)
Mechanicsburg Areas School District
Mifflin County School District
Milton Hershey School
Conewago Valley School District
Newport School District
Northeastern School District
Northern schools
Palmyra Area School District
Penn Manor School District
Pequea Valley School District
Red Lion Area School District
Solanco School District
Spring Grove Area School District
Susquehanna Township School District
Southern York School District
Trinity High School
Upper Dauphin Area School District
Warwick School District
York Catholic
York Suburban School District
York VO Tech
Can taking eclipse photos damage your smartphone? Yes, experts warn
West Shore will hold recess and gym inside and Shippensburg is delaying outdoor activities until after 4:30 p.m. and moving some inside.
Harrisburg School District will be supplying students with solar eclipse glasses.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.