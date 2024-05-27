List of Memorial Day parades and ceremonies across Southern California

Memorial Day is a time to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. military. Here in Southern California, residents can choose from numerous events to pay tribute.

Bellevue Memorial Park in Ontario will feature performances by the Ontario Chaffey Community Show Band, a presentation of the colors, a flyover and a gun salute. The Memorial Day Program begins at 10 a.m.

Canoga Park will hold its Memorial Day parade in the San Fernando Valley will at 10 a.m.

Fiesta Hermosa at Hermosa Beach is a free event that takes place from May 25 to May 27. Guests can enjoy free live music, food and craft booths.

Forest Lawn is holding remembrance events at each of its six Southern California locations

Glendale Field of Honor is a multi-day event where people stop by Forest Lawn to admire the many displayed flags. The display honors veterans, current military personnel, first responders, community leaders and other heroes. Attendees can also sponsor a flag by visiting this website.

L.A. Fleet Week hosts its final day at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro on Monday. It is the largest Memorial Day holiday event in Southern California featuring a free tour of the USS Carl Vinson, military displays, live entertainment and aircraft flyovers. The main expo opens at 10 a.m.

Merging Vets and Players (MVP), a peer support organization, will bring veterans and former pro athletes together. The group will lead a walk from the Santa Monica Pier to Los Angeles National Cemetery just after 7 a.m. The ceremony at L.A. National Cemetery begins at 10:30 a.m.

Norco’s Memorial Day ceremony will include a five-minute salute and the unveiling of two veterans’ names recently inscribed on the “Lest We Forget” Wall. The free event runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the George A. Ingalls Veterans Memorial Plaza. The ceremony and keynote speech will begin at 10 a.m.

Riverside National Cemetery, where small flags have been placed at graves, will host a Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony. The event begins at 11 a.m. and will include speakers, music and a rifle salute.

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library is holding a special ceremony at 9 a.m.

Rosie the Riveter Park reading of the names of service members who had died since 9/11 takes place in Long Beach. More than 7,000 names will be read in Monday’s annual gathering which is livestreamed on Facebook. The event begins at 5:30 a.m.

Memorial Day, which marks the unofficial beginning of summer, was originally known as Decoration Day.

