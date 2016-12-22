List Of Ford Truck Models Affected In Latest Recall

The company said will inspect and install fuel tank strap reinforcement on the Super Duty vehicles and the other affected models will have their leaking turbocharger oil supply tubes replaced.

Ford Motor Co. issued a recall Wednesday for 9,300 vehicles that are at risk of catching fire due to leakage of fuel. The company said that it is not aware of any fires, accidents or injuries related to the problem.

Approximately 8,000 2017 Ford Super Duty vehicles and 1,300 2016 Ford Taurus, 2016-17 Flex, 2017 Explorer and Police Interceptor Utility and 2016-17 Lincoln MKT vehicles with 3.5-liter GTDI engines have been recalled. While the company said it will inspect and install fuel tank strap reinforcement on the Super Duty vehicles, the other affected models will have their leaking turbocharger oil supply tubes replaced.

“Over time, a missing reinforcement could lead to a fuel tank strap separating from the frame, resulting in the fuel tank moving out of position and potentially contacting the ground, increasing the risk of a fuel leak. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source may increase the risk of fire,” Ford said in a statement about the Super Duty vehicles.

“Improperly brazed turbocharger oil supply tubes may leak engine oil on the turbocharger and surrounding components. An oil leak in the presence of an ignition source may increase the risk of fire,” the Dearborn, Michigan, company said of the rest of the vehicles.

Furthermore, Ford said that its dealers will address the issues with fuel straps and oil supply tubes at no cost.

Following is the full list of vehicles affected by the latest recall:

2016 Ford Taurus vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant, Oct. 18, 2016 to Nov. 2, 2016

2016-17 Ford Flex vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant, Oct. 18, 2016 to Nov. 10, 2016

2017 Ford Explorer vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant, Oct. 15, 2016 to Nov. 12, 2016

2017 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant on Nov. 2, 2016

2016-17 Lincoln MKT vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant, Oct. 18, 2016 to Nov. 10, 2016

Several automobile companies have made recalls reportedly costing them about $6.9 billion last year. For the past two years, 11 million Takata airbags were recalled by carmakers, including BMW, Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen. Officials in the U.S. have attributed at least 11 deaths to the airbags.

