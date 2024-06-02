List: Dozens of NYC affordable housing lotteries open in every borough

NEW YORK (PIX11) — June has arrived, and that means some New Yorkers are closer to being selected for one of the dozens of affordable housing lotteries in the city that expire this month.

NYC Housing Connect is the best website for finding affordable housing in the city. Here are the listings set to expire this month:

1 Park Point

Location: 11 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Apartments available: One-bedroom, two-bedroom

Eligible income: $33,806 – $167,700

Lottery expiration: June 4

3418 Third Avenue Apartments

Location: 3418 Third Ave., the Bronx, N.Y.

Apartments available: Studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom

Eligible income: $84,755 – $218,010

Lottery expiration: June 6

217 Main Street Apartments

(NYC Housing Connect)

Location: 217 Main St., Staten Island, N.Y.

Apartments available: Two-bedroom

Eligible income: $85,715 – $218,010

Lottery expiration: June 6

Kelly Residentials

Location: 1034 Kelly St, the Bronx, N.Y.

Apartments available: Studio, one-bedroom

Eligible income: $104,640 – $181,740

Lottery expiration: June 6

414 East 152nd Street Apartments

(NYC Housing Connect)

Location: 414 E 152nd St, the Bronx, N.Y.

Apartments available: Studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom

Eligible income: $106,458 – $218,010

Lottery expiration: June 7

12-22 Astoria Boulevard Apartments

Location: 1222 Astoria Blvd, Queens, N.Y.

Apartments available: Two-bedroom

Eligible income: $96,000 – $218,010

Lottery expiration: June 7

676 Myrtle Avenue Apartments

(NYC Housing Connect)

Location: 676 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Apartments available: Two-bedroom

Eligible income: $120,000 – $218,010

Lottery expiration: June 7

27 Montrose Avenue Apartments

Location: 27 Montrose Ave, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Apartments available: One-bedroom

Eligible income: $96,000 – $181,740

Lottery expiration: June 10

451 Tenth Avenue Apartments

This building in the Hudson Yards section of Manhattan at 451 10th Ave. has 53 studios available for $848. There is a one-bedroom listed at $903. (Credit: NYC Housing Connect)

Location: 451 10th Ave., Manhattan, N.Y.

Apartments available: Studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom

Eligible income: $29,075 – $201,240

Lottery expiration: June 10

The Peninsula A1, aka Edgemere Commons Apartments

Location: 11 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Apartments available: One-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom

Eligible income: $24,480 – $154,080

Lottery expiration: June 10

Fabric Astoria 45th Street Apartments

Location: 22-51 45th St, Queens, N.Y.

Apartments available: Studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom

Eligible income: $62,983 – $161,590

Lottery expiration: June 10

60 Cedar Street Apartments

(NYC Housing Connect)

Location: 60 Cedar St, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Apartments available: Studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom

Eligible income: $106,458 – $218,010

Lottery expiration: June 10

27 Brighton 11 Street Apartments

Location: 27 Brighton 11th St, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Apartments available: One-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom

Eligible income: $80,058 – $250,380

Lottery expiration: June 10

1946 Ocean Avenue Apartments

(NYC Housing Connect)

Location: 1946 Ocean Ave., Brooklyn, N.Y.

Apartments available: One-bedroom, two-bedroom

Eligible income: $85,715 – $218,010

Lottery expiration: June 13

2311 White Plains Road Apartments

(NYC Housing Connect)

Location: 2311 White Plains Rd., the Bronx, N.Y.

Apartments available: Studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom

Eligible income: $84,755 – $218,010

Lottery expiration: June 13

5-22 49th Avenue Apartments

(NYC Housing Connect)

Location: 5-22 49th Ave, Queens, N.Y.

Apartments available: One-bedroom, two-bedroom

Eligible income: $111,532 – $218,010

Lottery expiration: June 14

51 West 174th Street Apartments

(NYC Housing Connect)

Location: 51 West 174th St., the Bronx, N.Y.

Apartments available: Studio

Eligible income: $105,223 – $161,590

Lottery expiration: June 14

2-24 26th Ave Apartments

An affordable housing lottery opened at 26th Avenue in Queens. (NYC Housing Connect)

Location: 2-24 26th Ave, Queens, N.Y.

Apartments available: Studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom

Eligible income: $105,223 – $218,010

Lottery expiration: June 17

649 Hart Street Apartments

(NYC Housing Connect)

Location: 649 Hart St., Brooklyn, N.Y.

Apartments available: Studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom

Eligible income: $105,223 – $218,010

Lottery expiration: June 20

2093 Matthews Avenue Apartments

(NYC Housing Connect)

Location: 2093 Matthews Ave, the Bronx, N.Y.

Apartments available: Studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom

Eligible income: $83,658 – $218,010

Lottery expiration: June 21

Aries Astoria

Location: 31-18 30 St., Queens, N.Y.

Apartments available: One-bedroom, two-bedroom

Eligible income: $102,686 – $218,010

Lottery expiration: June 21

Elmcor Permanent Supportive Residences

(NYC Housing Connect)

Location: 104-10 Northern Blvd., Queens, N.Y.

Apartments available: Studio

Eligible income: $0 – $74,580

Lottery expiration: June 21

138 Brucker Boulevard Apartments

(NYC Housing Connect)

Location: 138 Bruckner Blvd, the Bronx, N.Y.

Apartments available: Studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom

Eligible income: $105,875 – $218,010

Lottery expiration: June 24

New Yorkers should act fast and applications can be submitted on NYC Housing Connect. More information on affordable housing resources in New York City can be found here.

