List: Dozens of NYC affordable housing lotteries open in every borough
NEW YORK (PIX11) — June has arrived, and that means some New Yorkers are closer to being selected for one of the dozens of affordable housing lotteries in the city that expire this month.
NYC Housing Connect is the best website for finding affordable housing in the city. Here are the listings set to expire this month:
1 Park Point
Location: 11 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Apartments available: One-bedroom, two-bedroom
Eligible income: $33,806 – $167,700
Lottery expiration: June 4
3418 Third Avenue Apartments
Location: 3418 Third Ave., the Bronx, N.Y.
Apartments available: Studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom
Eligible income: $84,755 – $218,010
Lottery expiration: June 6
217 Main Street Apartments
Location: 217 Main St., Staten Island, N.Y.
Apartments available: Two-bedroom
Eligible income: $85,715 – $218,010
Lottery expiration: June 6
Kelly Residentials
Location: 1034 Kelly St, the Bronx, N.Y.
Apartments available: Studio, one-bedroom
Eligible income: $104,640 – $181,740
Lottery expiration: June 6
414 East 152nd Street Apartments
Location: 414 E 152nd St, the Bronx, N.Y.
Apartments available: Studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom
Eligible income: $106,458 – $218,010
Lottery expiration: June 7
12-22 Astoria Boulevard Apartments
Location: 1222 Astoria Blvd, Queens, N.Y.
Apartments available: Two-bedroom
Eligible income: $96,000 – $218,010
Lottery expiration: June 7
676 Myrtle Avenue Apartments
Location: 676 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Apartments available: Two-bedroom
Eligible income: $120,000 – $218,010
Lottery expiration: June 7
27 Montrose Avenue Apartments
Location: 27 Montrose Ave, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Apartments available: One-bedroom
Eligible income: $96,000 – $181,740
Lottery expiration: June 10
451 Tenth Avenue Apartments
Location: 451 10th Ave., Manhattan, N.Y.
Apartments available: Studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom
Eligible income: $29,075 – $201,240
Lottery expiration: June 10
The Peninsula A1, aka Edgemere Commons Apartments
Location: 11 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Apartments available: One-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom
Eligible income: $24,480 – $154,080
Lottery expiration: June 10
Fabric Astoria 45th Street Apartments
Location: 22-51 45th St, Queens, N.Y.
Apartments available: Studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom
Eligible income: $62,983 – $161,590
Lottery expiration: June 10
60 Cedar Street Apartments
Location: 60 Cedar St, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Apartments available: Studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom
Eligible income: $106,458 – $218,010
Lottery expiration: June 10
27 Brighton 11 Street Apartments
Location: 27 Brighton 11th St, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Apartments available: One-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom
Eligible income: $80,058 – $250,380
Lottery expiration: June 10
1946 Ocean Avenue Apartments
Location: 1946 Ocean Ave., Brooklyn, N.Y.
Apartments available: One-bedroom, two-bedroom
Eligible income: $85,715 – $218,010
Lottery expiration: June 13
2311 White Plains Road Apartments
Location: 2311 White Plains Rd., the Bronx, N.Y.
Apartments available: Studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom
Eligible income: $84,755 – $218,010
Lottery expiration: June 13
5-22 49th Avenue Apartments
Location: 5-22 49th Ave, Queens, N.Y.
Apartments available: One-bedroom, two-bedroom
Eligible income: $111,532 – $218,010
Lottery expiration: June 14
51 West 174th Street Apartments
Location: 51 West 174th St., the Bronx, N.Y.
Apartments available: Studio
Eligible income: $105,223 – $161,590
Lottery expiration: June 14
2-24 26th Ave Apartments
Location: 2-24 26th Ave, Queens, N.Y.
Apartments available: Studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom
Eligible income: $105,223 – $218,010
Lottery expiration: June 17
649 Hart Street Apartments
Location: 649 Hart St., Brooklyn, N.Y.
Apartments available: Studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom
Eligible income: $105,223 – $218,010
Lottery expiration: June 20
2093 Matthews Avenue Apartments
Location: 2093 Matthews Ave, the Bronx, N.Y.
Apartments available: Studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom
Eligible income: $83,658 – $218,010
Lottery expiration: June 21
Aries Astoria
Location: 31-18 30 St., Queens, N.Y.
Apartments available: One-bedroom, two-bedroom
Eligible income: $102,686 – $218,010
Lottery expiration: June 21
Elmcor Permanent Supportive Residences
Location: 104-10 Northern Blvd., Queens, N.Y.
Apartments available: Studio
Eligible income: $0 – $74,580
Lottery expiration: June 21
138 Brucker Boulevard Apartments
Location: 138 Bruckner Blvd, the Bronx, N.Y.
Apartments available: Studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom
Eligible income: $105,875 – $218,010
Lottery expiration: June 24
New Yorkers should act fast and applications can be submitted on NYC Housing Connect. More information on affordable housing resources in New York City can be found here.
