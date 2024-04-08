A-List celebrities used this California dream home as a party spot. Now it’s for sale

He was known as one of biggest media moguls of all time, and now, the estate once owned by the man behind “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune” has landed on the real estate market in La Quinta, California, for a whopping $36 million.

Merv Griffin was the creator behind the famous game shows, along with his own program, ”The Merv Griffin Show,” which ran from 1962 through 1986. The massive horse ranch, which has a distinguishing Moroccan style, was built by Griffin in the 1980s. A horse lover, the mogul said that he would often keep more than 50 horses on the property “at any given time,” the Los Angeles Daily News said.

“It’s the most thrilling thing in the world to build your own home,” Griffin wrote in his biography “Merv: Making the Good Life Last.” “In a way it’s a form of artistic expression, because you get to infuse it with your own personality and vision. I was 62-years old when we broke ground. After working hard for 41 years, this was something I’d waited my entire adult life to be able to do.”

The 13-bedroom, 12-bathroom estate still has its Moroccan flair, and the main residence, which is around 5,400-square-feet, is still considered “the crown jewel” of the property, according to the listing on The Agency.

“Designed by noted Los Angeles interior designer Waldo Fernandez, the architecture and interior design showcase a seamless blend of Moroccan elegance with modern California influences, inspired by Yves St. Laurent’s Marrakesh home,” the Agency describes.

Celebrities like Katy Perry, Post Malone and Jack Harlow know the estate, since lately, it’s been a party spot for A-Listers during the Coachella music festival, a news release reported.

Features in and around the property include:

Four pods (500-square-foot retreats)

Guest houses

Fruit tree orchard

Swimming pool

Six-bay garage

12-foot walls

“For those with a vision for development, this property offers endless possibilities. With plans and permits in place, this estate presents a rare opportunity for expansion or redevelopment,” the listing says.

The estate is represented by Mauricio Umansky and Zach Goldsmith of The Agency.

La Quinta is about a 130-mile drive southeast from Los Angeles.

