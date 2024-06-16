List: 3 NYC affordable housing lotteries with over 100 units available

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thousands of New Yorkers enter New York City’s affordable housing lottery each year, hoping to get selected for a new place to live.

With buildings in almost every borough in the city, the availability of units varies.

Here are three affordable housing lotteries with over 100 units available:

138 Brucker Boulevard Apartments

138 Brucker Boulevard Apartments (NYC Housing Connect)

This 12-story building in the Bronx has an eligible income of $105,875 to $218,010. There are 93 one-bedrooms available, along with 34 two-bedrooms and eight studios, according to NYC Housing Connect. The lottery ends on June 24. For more information or to apply, click here.

Williamsburg Apex

This lottery, located at 255 Lorimer St. in Brooklyn, ends on July 12. (NYC Housing Connect)

This lottery, located at 255 Lorimer St. in Brooklyn, ends on July 12. It is eligible for incomes between $106,458 and $218,010. There are 31 studios, 58 one-bedrooms and 12 two-bedroom units available on NYC Housing Connect. Click here to apply.

The Starhill Phase 1

This lottery, located at 1600 Grand Ave, in the Bronx, ends on July 30. (NYC Housing Connect)

This lottery, located at 1600 Grand Ave, in the Bronx, ends on July 30. The eligible income is one of the lowest, at $24,446 to $134,160. There are 125 units available on NYC Housing Connect, from one to two bedrooms. Click here to apply.

New Yorkers can apply for affordable housing lotteries on the NYC Housing Connect website. The listings set to expire in June are available here.

More information on affordable housing resources in New York City can be found here.

