Lisbon woman admits to having stolen guns

Mar. 21—PORTLAND — A Lisbon woman admitted Thursday to having guns that were stolen from a West Paris gun shop.

Paige Garrison, 19, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to possession of stolen firearms, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

In her plea agreement with prosecutors, who recommended the judge should reduce the offense level found in federal sentencing guidelines given Garrison's acceptance of responsibility, she waived her right to appeal her conviction and will not appeal any sentence of less than 34 months in prison.

The day before the burglary at J & K Sporting Goods at 112 Bethel Road in West Paris shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2022, Garrison had been in the gun shop asking about swords, seemingly in an effort to familiarize the burglars with the layout of the shop, according to court papers.

On Dec. 8, 2022, Garrison drove a vehicle with three juveniles to the shop, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas M. Scott wrote in court documents.

Garrison had been aware that two of the juveniles intended to steal firearms from the shop, he wrote.

The two juveniles entered the shop and took 11 guns on display, their actions captured on video surveillance, Scott wrote.

The two juveniles returned to the waiting vehicle and Garrison drove them away, Scott wrote.

The shop reported the guns that had been stolen included a Glock 20 10 mm pistol and a Glock 19 9 mm pistol and included their respective serial numbers, Scott wrote.

An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives later recovered Garrison's cellphone and secured a search warrant to analyze its content, Scott wrote.

The agent found numerous videos, images, and communications on her cellphone that were related to the theft of stolen guns, including a video taken inside the vehicle shortly after the theft from the shop, Scott wrote.

That video showed Garrison in the vehicle she was driving and showed guns stolen from the shop inside the vehicle that were being handled by the occupants of the vehicle, including two of the three juveniles, Scott wrote.

Other photographs and video on the Garrison's cellphone showed guns that had been stolen by the two juveniles from the shop on that night, Scott wrote.

Video files recovered from Garrison's cellphone, dated Dec. 23, 2022, showed her holding guns that had been stolen from the shop, including a Glock 20 10 mm pistol and a Glock 19 9 mm pistol. Scott wrote that she knew those guns had been stolen.

