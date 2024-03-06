Lisbon man charged in alleged hit-and-run in stolen car

Mar. 6—AUBURN — A Lisbon man who police said fled the scene after trying to break into a Poland Spring Road home and stole a car that hit a pedestrian was charged Tuesday with assault and other related crimes.

An Androscoggin County grand jury indicted Jerry E. Veilleux, 53, on a charge of aggravated assault, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, a felony punishable by five years in prison.

Veilleux also was charged with four misdemeanors, including unauthorized use of property, leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, driving to endanger and attempted criminal trespass.

Veilleux tried to enter a home on Poland Spring Road on Jan. 2, checking doors to see whether they were unlocked, according to court records.

Veilleux next went to Turkey Lane where he discovered an unlocked car whose owner had left it running to warm up, police said. Veilleux fled in the car.

The owner of the stolen car followed Veilleux in a family member's car and witnessed him hit a neighbor who had attempted to stop him, police said.

That neighbor was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with injuries not considered life threatening, police said.

The owner of the stolen car continued to follow Veilleux, notifying police dispatch of Veilleux's whereabouts, police said.

Veilleux was eventually arrested by Lewiston police at a Cumberland Farms store and taken to a hospital before being brought to Androscoggin County Jail for booking.

As of Wednesday, Veilleux remained at the jail in lieu of $2,560 cash bail.

