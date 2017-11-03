Lisbon, Istanbul compete to host 2020 Champions League final

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Lisbon and Istanbul are competing to host the 2020 Champions League final.

UEFA says the Stadium of Light and Ataturk Olympic Stadium are in a contest that excludes the 13 member federations who are co-hosting the 2020 European Championship.

Both venues would be hosting European soccer's top club match for the second time.

Benfica's home stadium hosted the 2014 final, when Real Madrid beat city rival Atletico 4-1 in extra time.

In the "Miracle of Istanbul" game in 2005, Liverpool trailed 3-0 at halftime against AC Milan, then was level midway through the second half before winning a penalty shootout.

The 2020 Europa League final will be played in Gdansk, Poland, or Porto, Portugal.

UEFA requires formal bids by March, and its executive committee picks hosts in June.