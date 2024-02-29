Lisa White to speak at Richard G. Osgood Jr. Memorial Lecture at College of Wooster

The College of Wooster Department of Earth Sciences will welcome Lisa White, director of education and outreach at the University of California Museum of Paleontology, to present the annual Richard G. Osgood Jr. Memorial Lecture.

The lecture, titled “Integrating Paleontology Collections, Virtual Field Trips, and Visualization Tools to Enhance Geoscience Instruction for Diverse Audiences,” will take place 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, in Lean Lecture Room, Wishart Hall, 303 E. University St. White will discuss her work and how to use oceans, fossils and field trips to spark children’s interest in paleontology.

The talk will be preceded by a dessert reception starting at 7 p.m.

Lisa White

Before joining the UCMP, White spent 22 years at San Francisco State University, where she held positions of professor of geosciences and associate dean of the College of Science and Engineering. White was the inaugural recipient of the Geological Society of America Bromery Award for Minorities, an honor bestowed upon a geoscientist who has been instrumental in opening the geoscience field to diverse communities. As the chair of the American Geophysical Union Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Committee, White works to create a culture that embraces diversity and inclusiveness in the Earth and space sciences. For more information contact Nat McCoy at nmccoy@wooster.edu or 330-263-2380. The event is free and open to the public.

