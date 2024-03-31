Lisa Lopez-Galvan’s daughter continuing her legacy with DJ debut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family members of Lisa Lopez-Galvan continue to honor her life and keep her legacy alive.

43-year-old Lopez-Galvan lost her life in the shooting at the Chiefs Victory Rally on Valentine’s Day.

Lopez-Galvan was a well-known DJ in Kansas City. On Saturday, her daughter Adriana made her debut as ‘DJ Nana G’ in honor of her mom, who was known as ‘DJ Lisa G.’

Adriana Galvan used her mom’s equipment while DJ’ing for the first time at the Annual Taco Dinner fundraiser for the KC Bravos.

“This year, we were blessed with DJ Nana G taking over her mom’s legacy. She’s blessed us,” Robert Olvera, Manager of the Kansas City Bravos said.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan DJ’ed at numerous weddings, fundraisers and other events.

On Saturday, her daughter Adriana played for crowds who stopped by to support the Lopez-Galvan family and the KC Bravos.

“It definitely brings our sister here with us today because she knew everyone here,” Lisa Lopez Galvan’s sister, Carmen Lopez Murguia said. “It just brings such a beautiful joy to see our niece be able to do what she loved to do and she is doing it naturally, which is another gift from up above for us to see that and get to enjoy it. I think she is going to do this for a little bit.”

The KC Bravos raffled team jackets in honor of Lopez Galvan, with her initials ‘LLG’ displayed inside a heart on the arm of the jacket.

“We’re just so grateful that this community showed the love that Lisa showed us in her life. So the tragedy that happened is just horrible for our community, our west side community. But moving forward, keeping it going as Nana and her father wanted to do,” Olvera said. “We are going to continue that legacy of Lisa’s to the fullest.”

Family and friends describe Lisa Lopez-Galvan as a pillar in the Kansas City community. She supported numerous causes, non-profits and other organizations, including the KC Bravos, a Mexican-American men’s fast-pitch softball team.

“So it’s very near and dear to Lisa’s heart, and our niece, Adriana, took it to heart as well. So we’re really excited that this could happen,” Murguia explained. “The weather’s working for us. The food was delicious. My sister would have loved this.”

