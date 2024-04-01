Lira Dips After Turkey Opposition Parties Sweep Local Elections

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s lira weakened after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party suffered a shock defeat at local elections on Sunday, with control of many of Turkey’s cities, including Istanbul and Ankara, going to the opposition.

The lira fell 0.2% to 32.4328 per dollar, a record low on a closing basis, as of 8 a.m. in Istanbul. The currency has lost about 9% of its value so far this year, the second-largest depreciation among emerging-market peers after Chile’s peso.

If preliminary results hold, it will be the first time that Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party has fallen behind the Republican People’s Party at municipal polls nationwide. Before the vote, investors expressed concern about whether a loss by the ruling party could inspire changes to economic policies since last year that have included a cumulative 4,150 basis points of interest-rate increases. But in a conciliatory speech after midnight, Erdogan accepted defeat and said his party had lessons to learn from the result.

“Erdogan’s local election loss should not derail macro policy (for now),” Hasnain Malik, a strategist at Tellimer in Dubia, wrote in a report. If economic distress and in particular inflation are largely responsible for the result, then “tackling inflation is now a political, as well as economic priority, and that should underpin the orthodox policy course correction in the short-term.”

Investors have cheered the turn to a more orthodox monetary policy aimed at taming inflation, even as it dents economic growth prospects by making borrowing nearly impossible for most citizens. Since the policy u-turn following last year’s presidential elections, foreign investors have purchased a net $4.9 billion in Turkish bonds and stocks.

Still, many money managers have maintained a cautious approach toward Turkish assets, wary of being caught unprepared for yet another shift in economic policy. Many cited the local elections as a risk, speculating that a poor result could lead Erdogan to change tack.

“We can expect a more-volatile-than-expected post-election period,” said Emre Akcakmak, a senior consultant at East Capital in Dubai. “What’s worse, this uncertain period will coincide with an all-time low central bank net foreign currency reserves at negative $65 billion and a fresh peak in inflation likely above 70% in May.”

Home to about a fifth of Turkey’s 85 million people, Istanbul is Turkey’s most important economic hub, as well as a nexus of political power — previously the capital of three empires, Erdogan’s rise in politics began in the city, where he served as mayor in the 1990s. The vote his party lost in 2019 was canceled over allegations of vote stealing following an unexpected win by opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu, leading to steep declines in the Turkish currency at the time.

The lira in March dropped by the most since June, with losses driven by higher-than-expected inflation and increased local demand for hard currency ahead of the vote. The central bank, also facing erosion in its foreign-exchange reserves, stepped in to increase the policy rate by 500 basis points to 50% last month.

