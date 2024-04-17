Liquor license for axe throwing venue in downtown Rockford gets city approval

Rockford City Council will allow a bar inside Big Timber Axe Throwing set to open on the ground floor of 301 S. Main St.

Although officials at first balked at the idea of mixing axe throwing and alcohol, they said such locales have sprung up successfully across Illinois without reports of injuries. Owners have also assured city officials they will have safety precautions in place and drink limits for those throwing axes.

Aldermen voted 10-1 in favor of a the liquor license for the business on the first floor of the 33-unit Urban Equity Properties luxury apartment complex with Ald. Frank Beach, R-10, providing the lone vote of dissent.

Officials were convinced that a bar could open safely inside the axe throwing establishment after research showed such places were operating in Crystal Lake, Langley, Peoria, Bloomington and Aurora.

Big Timber Co-owner Kyle Giron and partners David and Joseph Hammack want to open downtown by early summer and say they are confident that it can operate safely with a liquor license. The business now operates at 4249 E. State St.

Axe throwing is monitored by World Axe League coaches. There will be a two drink limit while throwing axes. Axe throwers are also required to complete a short safety training course before they are allowed to participate.

Patrons will have their IDs checked at the door and the bar. Bartenders will be BASSET certified. Trained security will be on site from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday and during special events. Axe throwing will end at 10 p.m. nightly.

