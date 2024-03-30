Liquid Church filled the sky with 75,000 Easter eggs for their hunt

The Liquid Church added a colorful extra attraction to its Easter weekend services by hiring helicopters to drop a total of 75,000 Easter eggs on its New Jersey campuses.

The fun began Saturday with the first drops at its Parsippany campus, where young children hunted down the eggs following services. Two drops were scheduled there on Saturday, with three more planned for Sunday.

Similar egg drops were planned at the nondenominational Christian Liquid Church campuses in Wayne, Princeton and Mountainside.

In Rockaway Township, Christ Church planned its own gravity-assisted celebration on Saturday: an "Extreme Egg Drop" for young children and teens featuring 15,000 eggs dropped by drones on the 107-acre campus.

The event was also scheduled to include bounce houses, face painting for smaller children and an obstacle course for teens including knocker balls (which teens can crawl inside to wrestle one another), pizza and snacks will be served.

With additional locations in Clifton and Montclair, Christ Church is a nondenominational "spiritual home" to more than 10,000 active members.

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Liquid Church in NJ fills sky with Easter eggs ahead of hunt