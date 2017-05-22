Is Lipstick for the Lady Parts a Good Idea?

The following material contains mature subject matter. Viewer discretion is advised.

A little touch of lipstick can make a woman feel more confident and put-together – but a new “lipstick” product is meant to be used somewhere much more private. Is this a useful idea for self-care, or should ladies be leaving well enough alone “down there”?

ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork explains that the product is meant to be used as a moisturizer for sensitive feminine tissues. Ob/Gyn Dr. Nita Landry, however, says “Less is more” when it comes to those intimate areas.

Watch: Morgan's Lipstick Secrets

The ingredients include olive oil, avocado, beeswax, and honey. “I might keep this for my lips!’ says Dr. Stork. “It feels good.” Plastic Surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon agrees that it’s nice and moisturizing for the mouth.

Dr. Landry adds, “Is this going to give you cancer? No. It may give you a yeast infection or a bacterial infection.” She’s especially concerned about the honey on the ingredients list – “that sounds like a recipe for a yeast infection!”

Watch: Yeast Infection Prevention Tips

As women get older things do get dryer, and many do use lubricants, Dr. Landry concludes. If you’re going to try a product to combat dryness or irritation, she suggests adding things one at a time, so if you do experience irritation or infection you know what might be causing it.