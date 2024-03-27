Lions won't change draft strategy after NFC Championship game appearance
Lions won't change draft strategy after NFC Championship game appearance
Lions won't change draft strategy after NFC Championship game appearance
The Lions learned Sutton was wanted by Florida police when he was working out for them.
It's election season in the U.S., and Instagram has changed the way that it recommends political content. On both Instagram and the newer X competitor Threads, this change won't impact what you see from accounts you already follow. This is especially impactful as Instagram's algorithm shifts toward recommending more posts from accounts you don't follow, especially Reels.
Charles McDonald is joined by ESPN NFL Draft Expert Jordan Reid to dive into the 2024 NFL Draft, new rule changes and more. Charles and Jordan start with giving their favorite sleeper prospects (outside the top 50) your team should draft. They discuss Malik Washington, Javon Bullard, Christian Haynes, Audric Estime and more before diving into a deeper conversation on the rising draft stock of Spencer Rattler and whether his maturity concerns are legitimate, plus Jayden Daniels and the new trend of skipping pre-draft testing. Later in the show, Charles and Jordan react to the latest rule changes in the NFL, including the new kickoff rule (and why Charles loves it), the hip drop tackle and how it'll be enforced and the additional coach's challenge (and why Charles is against it).
To help kick off our 'Teams that will shape the Draft' series on the pod, Bleacher Report's QB wizard Derrik Klassen joins Matt Harmon to breakdown the teams that hold the top three pick. The pair dive into the state of the franchise for the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots and how each of the three fits with the top QB prospects in this year's draft.
Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell combined to score 92 points.
Since 2012, the NFL trade deadline has been scheduled for the Tuesday after Week 8.
The Dodgers apparently didn't love Mizuhara's influence on Ohtani before the scandal.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens knows what it's like to leave a draft with some regret, so he offers up some early waiver wire pickups before Opening Day.
A good kick returner just became a lot more valuable.
Do bettors know something about J.J. McCarthy's draft stock?
As the planet warms due to human-caused climate change, damage from wildfires has increased with it. The amount of forest area burned by wildfires increased 320% from 1996 to 2021, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. While building tech to slow the progression and impacts of climate change would be ideal, it's a massive, costly problem that impacts every industry and needs adaptive answers in the more near term.
Microsoft is finally enabling keyboard and mouse support on some Xbox Cloud Gaming titles. Testers can now use the option for the likes of Fortnite, Halo Infinite and Sea of Thieves.
Nearly 43,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these comfy wedgie-proof panties.
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball and Yahoo MLB crews join forces to reveal which boring, old veterans still have the juice for the season ahead.
'The best Bluetooth headphones I've ever owned': Reviewers say this budget-friendly alternative to AirPods delivers comparable comfort and convenience.
The first press day of the 2024 New York Auto Show is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27, but we've already seen online debuts of important new vehicles ahead of the official start.
“This is one of many stories from this period of time,” King told Yahoo Entertainment, “and I feel like it’s such an honor to tell this family’s story it’s so important to keep the knowledge alive.”
Consumers are feeling less confident about the future state of the US economy.
The NFL changed its tune on Christmas Day games thanks to their success last season, despite this year's holiday falling on Wednesday.
The proposal will impact where teams line up in hopes to reverse the trend of what the league felt was becoming a ceremonial play.